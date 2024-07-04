MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after buying an additional 197,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $56,088,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.