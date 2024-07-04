M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $149.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $1,183,613.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,371.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

