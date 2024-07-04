Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.26. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

