Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,090,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,283,025 shares.The stock last traded at $26.81 and had previously closed at $28.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 8.8 %

About Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

