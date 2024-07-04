Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,090,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,283,025 shares.The stock last traded at $26.81 and had previously closed at $28.10.
Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
