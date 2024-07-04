Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $682.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $689.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.97. The firm has a market cap of $294.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.