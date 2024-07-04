New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $4.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.50 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 128,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

