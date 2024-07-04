Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 13,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 46.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 68,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $336,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

