Nicholas Millington Sells 7,730 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sonos Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 376.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

