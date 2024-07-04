NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

