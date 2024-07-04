Norden Group LLC Acquires 140,891 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1,599.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,891 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,858.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,722,000 after buying an additional 6,070,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,106,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,810 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Range Resources by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,702,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

