Norden Group LLC Acquires 225,973 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2,125.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,004.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 54,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

