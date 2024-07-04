Norden Group LLC Acquires 93,301 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 2,123.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,301 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Perficient alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 389.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 158,842 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

View Our Latest Report on PRFT

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.