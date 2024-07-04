Norden Group LLC Acquires New Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,521,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

FMC stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

