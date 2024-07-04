Norden Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2,307.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,500 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,570,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,986,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

