Norden Group LLC Buys 119,890 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2,634.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,890 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COP opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

