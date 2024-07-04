Norden Group LLC Buys 24,711 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1,556.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.00.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $470.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.06 and a 200 day moving average of $489.34. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.23 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

