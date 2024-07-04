Norden Group LLC Buys 25,419 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1,534.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $230.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.67 and a 200-day moving average of $203.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

