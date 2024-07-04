Norden Group LLC Buys 35,543 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1,599.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 301,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VYM opened at $118.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average of $116.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

