Norden Group LLC Buys 52,776 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2,111.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.4% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,399,830 shares of company stock worth $1,071,720,246. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

TMUS stock opened at $178.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

