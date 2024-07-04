Norden Group LLC Buys 64,583 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2,407.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,583 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $202.90 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $204.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

