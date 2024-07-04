Norden Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

