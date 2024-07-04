Norden Group LLC Grows Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1,272.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.57 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

