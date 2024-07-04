Norden Group LLC Grows Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1,030.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 38.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

