Norden Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2,741.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,522 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,908,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,828,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,867,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,481,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 590,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

NYSE FE opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

