Norden Group LLC Has $11.18 Million Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 1,636.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,524 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.36 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.