Norden Group LLC Has $12.27 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Norden Group LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1,045.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,145 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.11% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

NYSE:ELF opened at $201.99 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

