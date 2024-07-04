Norden Group LLC Has $9.62 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3,946.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,631 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

