Norden Group LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3,365.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,493 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.15.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

