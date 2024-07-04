Norden Group LLC Invests $5.02 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $297.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.66 and its 200 day moving average is $313.32.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

