Norden Group LLC Invests $5.31 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 143,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $743,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,405,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,933,000 after buying an additional 387,389 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 793,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

