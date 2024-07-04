Norden Group LLC Purchases 41,469 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2,673.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 12.2% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $199.53 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $224.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

