Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1,675.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CDW alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $218.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $180.38 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.