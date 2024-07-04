Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1,353.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 65,970 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $265.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $292.06.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

