Norden Group LLC Takes $5.17 Million Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.55% of National Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRC. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in National Research by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Research by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of National Research by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

