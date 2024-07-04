NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

