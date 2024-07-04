Notcoin Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $305.70 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Notcoin alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,027,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,027,711 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,027,711.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01226573 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $285,325,798.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.