Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 1,086 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Novanta Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $185.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.31.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Novanta
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
