Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 1,086 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $185.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 133,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Novanta by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

