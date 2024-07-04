Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CFO Alexandra Balcom Sells 10,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NUVL stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $18,831,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $4,406,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

