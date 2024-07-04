Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.07. 103,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,347,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 336,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 336,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,203.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at $499,348.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 596,778 shares of company stock worth $1,765,500. 36.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 69.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 738,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 507,452 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 460,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,972 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.