NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $124.30, but opened at $121.13. NVIDIA shares last traded at $122.67, with a volume of 23,464,068 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,329,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,106,590 shares of company stock worth $354,056,104. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.34.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

