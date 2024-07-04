Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,060,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,295,484.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

