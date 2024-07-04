Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 2,100 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $199,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48.

On Monday, June 10th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 169,830 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

