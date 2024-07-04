Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 126.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $181.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

