Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435,079 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $89,446,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 876,872 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3,068.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 473,020 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,596,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 337,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 221,682 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

