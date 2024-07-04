Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total value of $8,402,442.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,769,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total transaction of $8,402,442.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,769,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,395 shares of company stock worth $123,781,816 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $509.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.27.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

