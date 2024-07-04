OmniFlix Network Trading Up 2.1% This Week (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $35.13 million and $59,997.46 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.13441568 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $46,508.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using US dollars.

