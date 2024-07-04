ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of ONEOK worth $112,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock opened at $82.82 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

