Opko Health, Inc. Sells 14,082 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,469,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,944,577.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

WGS stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. On average, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

