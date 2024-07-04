Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 378,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 378,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $1,791,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,457,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, July 1st, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $64,116.00.

TELA opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.13. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $107.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TELA Bio by 107.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

