Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAM

Pampa Energía Stock Up 3.1 %

PAM opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.